Emmanuel Ogbah News: Records second sack in win

Ogbah recorded four tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Ogbah's sack was his second of the season and first since the Week 1 opener. The veteran edge rusher is logging heavy snaps in Miami with Jaelan Phillips (knee, IR) done for the year and Bradley Chubb (knee, PUP) still waiting to make his season debut. Ogbah is up to 18 tackles (12 solo), including the 2.0 sacks, five QB hits and one interception through five contests.