Emmanuel Ogbah News: Sacks DTR in Week 17 victory

Ogbah finished Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns with five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Ogbah sacked Dorian Thompson-Robinson midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game, stripping the ball in the process that was recovered by Da'Shawn Hand. It was Ogbah's first credited sack since Week 12 against the Patriots, and the 2016 second-round pick is up to 4.5 sacks through 15 regular-season games.