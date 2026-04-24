Emmanuel Pregnon News: Joins Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Pregnon in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Pregnon (6-foot-4, 314 pounds) started at left guard for Oregon in 2025 and for USC in 2024 and 2023, and he could benefit from consistency at the position while beginning his NFL career as the backup to LG Ezra Cleveland in Jacksonville. He and 2025 third-round pick Wyatt Milum look set as the top reserve options at offensive guard behind Cleveland and RG Patrick Mekari.