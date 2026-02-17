Emory Jones headshot

Emory Jones Injury: Cut by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

The Falcons waived Jones on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jones spent the 2025 campaign on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion during the preseason last summer. The 25-year-old quarterback spent the previous two seasons in the Atlanta organization but has yet to appear in a regular-season contest.

Emory Jones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emory Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emory Jones See More
NFL Preseason Pick'Em: Underdog and PrizePicks Plays for Friday, August 15
NFL
NFL Preseason Pick'Em: Underdog and PrizePicks Plays for Friday, August 15
Author Image
Kurt Jones
186 days ago