Emory Jones Injury: Cut by Atlanta
The Falcons waived Jones on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Jones spent the 2025 campaign on injured reserve after sustaining a concussion during the preseason last summer. The 25-year-old quarterback spent the previous two seasons in the Atlanta organization but has yet to appear in a regular-season contest.
Emory Jones
Free Agent
