Emory Jones News: Headed to Atlanta

The Falcons signed Jones to the practice squad Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Jones had been without a team for most of the 2024 season after failing to make the Ravens' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. McElhaney relays that Jones was added to the Falcons' practice squad to emulate Jayden Daniels on the scout team ahead of Atlanta's game against Washington on Sunday.