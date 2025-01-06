Emory Jones News: Staying with Falcons

The Falcons signed Jones to a reserve/future contract Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Jones found work on the Falcons' practice squad in late December and will now remain in Atlanta after agreeing to a reserve/future contract Monday. The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2024 after throwing for 2,219 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final collegiate season at Cincinnati.