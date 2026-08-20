Ennis Rakestraw Injury: Injures leg
Rakestraw didn't finish practice Thursday due to an apparent leg injury, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
The cornerback suffered an upper-body injury during the first half of Detroit's Aug. 13 preseason loss to Cincinnati, but this appears to be a new issue. Rakestraw missed the 2025 campaign after injuring his shoulder during a training camp practice.
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