Ennis Rakestraw headshot

Ennis Rakestraw Injury: Injures leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Rakestraw didn't finish practice Thursday due to an apparent leg injury, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

The cornerback suffered an upper-body injury during the first half of Detroit's Aug. 13 preseason loss to Cincinnati, but this appears to be a new issue. Rakestraw missed the 2025 campaign after injuring his shoulder during a training camp practice.

Ennis Rakestraw
Detroit Lions
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