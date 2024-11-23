Ennis Rakestraw Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Lions placed Rakestraw (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Rakestraw suffered a hamstring injury during practice this week, which is serious enough to warrant a multi-week absence. He'll be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 16 against the Bears on Sunday, Dec. 22 the earliest he could return. With Rakestraw on IR and Terrion Arnold (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor are candidates to start at corner opposite Carlton Davis.