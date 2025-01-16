Ennis Rakestraw Injury: Questionable to face Washington
Rakestraw (hamstring/illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Commanders, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Rakestraw has been on injured reserve since late November due to a hamstring injury. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, but he finished the week with a DNP/DNP/LP practice log. The Lions would have to active Rakestraw from IR in order for the rookie corner to play Saturday.
