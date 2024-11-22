Fantasy Football
Ennis Rakestraw headshot

Ennis Rakestraw Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Rakestraw (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Rakestraw appears to have sustained a hamstring injury in practice this week, as he was a late addition to the Lions' injury report and logged a DNP on Friday. The issue is serious enough that he's already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, paving the way for Kindle Vildor to see increased work as one of the Lions' top backup corners.

Ennis Rakestraw
Detroit Lions
