Ephesians Prysock News: Scooped by San Francisco

The 49ers selected Prysock in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

In a lot of ways Prysock is similar to former Washington teammate Tacario Davis, who was selected in the third round (72nd overall) by the Bengals. Prysock (6-foot-3, 196 pounds) is also an unusually tall corner, and was only trivially slower than Davis in the 40 (4.41 versus Prysock's 4.45). Also like Davis, Prysock's tall frame dictates that he focus at the boundary corner position, and ideally in press man coverage or Cover-3 principles to best capitalize on his height, reach and speed. With guys this tall they usually struggle against quicker, smaller receivers or/and with zone transitions, though.