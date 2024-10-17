Equanimeous St. Brown News: Elevated from practice squad

St. Brown is being elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The saints are a mess on offense, with QB Derek Carr (oblique), TE Taysom Hill (ribs) and WRs Chris Olave (head) and Rashid Shaheed (IR - knee) all expected to miss Thursday's game. St. Brown could get a decent number of snaps Thursday night, but he never drew targets at a high rate when he got significant playing time for the Packers (2018-21) and Bears (2022-23). He has 110 career targets on 1,614 snaps and has never recorded more than 328 receiving yards in a season.