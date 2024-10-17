Fantasy Football
Equanimeous St. Brown News: Elevated from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

St. Brown is being elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The saints are a mess on offense, with QB Derek Carr (oblique), TE Taysom Hill (ribs) and WRs Chris Olave (head) and Rashid Shaheed (IR - knee) all expected to miss Thursday's game. St. Brown could get a decent number of snaps Thursday night, but he never drew targets at a high rate when he got significant playing time for the Packers (2018-21) and Bears (2022-23). He has 110 career targets on 1,614 snaps and has never recorded more than 328 receiving yards in a season.

