Equanimeous St. Brown News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

St. Brown reverted to the Saints' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

St. Brown was elevated to New Orleans' 53-man roster for Thursday night's victory over the Saints. The veteran pass catcher saw the field for one of 70 offensive snaps (two percent), while also playing eight on special teams (28 percent). He will now continue practicing with the club while awaiting his next opportunity to be called up.

