Equanimeous St. Brown News: Tryout in Indy
The Colts hosted St. Brown for a tryout Saturday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
St. Brown ended the 2025 season before it began, reaching an injury settlement with the 49ers for a foot injury he suffered in early August. The wide receiver is ready to make a return to the NFL, and the Colts might be the first stop on the list. The team is dealing with injuries to its top two wide receivers, with Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs (groin) taking it slow. St. Brown could see some immediate preseason action if he lands with the Colts soon.
Equanimeous St. Brown
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