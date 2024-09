Gray rushed one time for one yard in Thursday's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

Gray once again saw the majority of his workload come as a kick returner, producing 54 yards on two returns. He played just five out of the team's 69 offensive snaps, operating as the clear No. 3 option at running back behind Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy. Through four games in 2024, Gray has compiled seven yards on four carries while playing 15 total offensive snaps.