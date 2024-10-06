Eric Gray News: Runs behind Tracy after fumble

Gray rushed four times for four yards, caught three of four targets for 50 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seahawks.

Gray made consecutive catches of 18 and 19 yards on the Giants' first drive, which earned him the first crack at goal-line carries in the absence of Devin Singletary (groin). Gray fumbled away that opportunity, losing the ball just outside the goal line for a fumble that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown the other way. The Giants leaned heavily on Tyrone Tracy (18 carries for 129 yards) the rest of the way. Gray is clearly behind both Singletary and Tracy on the depth chart heading into Week 6 against the Bengals, but he could get some opportunities in passing situations if Singletary sits again.