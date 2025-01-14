Eric Gray News: Shows little progress in Year 2

Gray rushed 14 times for 31 yards and caught 10 of 11 targets for 82 yards in 17 regular-season games during the 2024 campaign. He also tallied 554 kick-return yards on 21 opportunities while losing two fumbles.

Gray played in all 17 games and logged 41 more defensive snaps in 2024 compared to his rookie 2023 campaign, but he got three fewer carries and tallied 17 fewer rushing yards. His 2.2 YPC gave New York little reason to use him as a ball carrier, though Gray did improve mildly on his numbers as a pass catcher. The Oklahoma product's biggest role was as a kick returner, but his ball-security issues led the Giants to turn to Ihmir Smith-Marsette as their lead kick returner late in the campaign. Gray will be in the third year of his rookie contract in 2025, and given his lack of production thus far along with Tyrone Tracy's emergence as the team's lead back, there does seem to be much room for Gray to ascend on New York's depth chart.