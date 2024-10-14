Eric Gray News: Works far behind Tracy again Week 6

Gray gained 13 yards on three carries in a loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Devin Singletary was inactive for the second straight week due to a groin injury, but that didn't result in more work for Gray. In fact, the second-year back played half as many offensive snaps (13) as he did last week against Seattle and got four fewer touches. Meanwhile, rookie Tyrone Tracy continued to impress with 107 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown while logging a workhorse-like 84 percent of New York's offensive snaps. Gray's modest 13 rushing yards more than doubled his previous season-high mark, which only indicates what a minor part of the Giants' ground game he's been this season. It remains to be seen if Singletary will be back Week 7 against the Eagles -- and whether Tracy has done enough to take over the team's lead-back role upon Singletary's return -- but either way, it doesn't appear that Gray is going to have a significant enough workload moving forward to be a factor in the vast majority of fantasy formats.