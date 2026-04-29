Eric Johnson News: Signs deal with Minnesota

The Vikings signed Johnson on Wednesday, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports.

The details of the contract are unknown at this point, but Johnson will be linking up with his third team in as many years. He played a depth role on the interior of Indianapolis' defensive line in 2025, logging 131 defensive snaps over 12 games. He joins rookie first-rounder Caleb Banks (foot) and rookie third-rounder Domonique Orange as recent acquisitions meant to beef up Minnesota's defensive front.