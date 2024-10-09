Eric Kendricks Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Kendricks (calf) was listed as a DNP on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Kendricks registered a team-leading 10 tackles (four solo) during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Steelers, but the veteran linebacker appears to have come off worse for wear. He'll have two more chances to participate in practice before Sunday's game against the Lions on Oct. 13. Kendricks has registered 52 tackles (24 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble through the first five games of the regular season.