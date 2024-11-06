Fantasy Football
Eric Kendricks

Eric Kendricks Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Kendricks (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Kendricks did not play in Week 6 against the Lions due to a shoulder injury, but he has played in the Cowboys' last two games since their Week 7 bye. It's unclear if this shoulder injury is the same as the previous one, but it was serious enough for him to miss Wednesday's practice. Kendricks will have two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's NFC East clash against the Eagles.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
