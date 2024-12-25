Eric Kendricks Injury: Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
Kendricks (calf) was listed as non-participant in Dallas' practice estimate Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Kendricks was sidelined during the team's Week 16 matchup versus Tampa Bay with a calf injury and is now in danger of missing a second straight game. If he ends up being unable to play Sunday versus the Eagles, Buddy Johnson will likely get the start at middle linebacker once again.
