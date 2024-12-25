Fantasy Football
Eric Kendricks

Eric Kendricks Injury: Estimated as DNP Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Kendricks (calf) was listed as non-participant in Dallas' practice estimate Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Kendricks was sidelined during the team's Week 16 matchup versus Tampa Bay with a calf injury and is now in danger of missing a second straight game. If he ends up being unable to play Sunday versus the Eagles, Buddy Johnson will likely get the start at middle linebacker once again.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys

