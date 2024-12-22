Fantasy Football
Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks Injury: Not playing Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Kendricks (calf) is inactive for Sunday night's matchup with the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The middle linebacker got in a limited practice Friday after missing the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Kendricks has 124 tackles (63 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2024. Damone Clark or Buddy Johnson should see more snaps in his absence.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
