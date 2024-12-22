Eric Kendricks Injury: Not playing Sunday night

Kendricks (calf) is inactive for Sunday night's matchup with the Buccaneers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The middle linebacker got in a limited practice Friday after missing the sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Kendricks has 124 tackles (63 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2024. Damone Clark or Buddy Johnson should see more snaps in his absence.