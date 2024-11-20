Eric Kendricks Injury: Nursing shoulder injury
Kendricks (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant for Wednesday's walkthrough, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Kendricks led the Cowboys with nine tackles in Monday's loss to the Texans, but it appears the 2015 second-round pick injured his shoulder in the process. His practice participation over the next two days will provide a sense of his availability for Sunday's NFC East clash against the Commanders.
