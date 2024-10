Kendricks (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Kendricks was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining a calf injury in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Steelers, so it's no surprise he won't suit up in Week 6. Expect Buddy Johnson to line up next to DeMarvion Overshown and Damone Clark in Dallas' linebacker corps while Kendricks continues to recover.