Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Kendricks (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Kendricks played through his shoulder injury in the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the Steelers, recording nine total tackles on 100.0 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's expected to play through injury again in Week 9; however, if his condition worsened throughout the week, Buddy Johnson could step in and serve as the Cowboys' top middle linebacker.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
