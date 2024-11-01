Eric Kendricks Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Kendricks (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
Kendricks played through his shoulder injury in the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the Steelers, recording nine total tackles on 100.0 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's expected to play through injury again in Week 9; however, if his condition worsened throughout the week, Buddy Johnson could step in and serve as the Cowboys' top middle linebacker.
