Eric Kendricks News: Active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Kendricks (personal/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Kendricks missed all three of Dallas' practice sessions this week due to personal and shoulder issues. The middle linebacker has played on at least 88 percent of the team's defensive snaps in every game he's suited up for since Week 1. Kendricks has 119 tackles (61 solo), including 3.0 sacks, two pass breakups, including an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2024.

