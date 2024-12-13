Eric Kendricks News: Could play in Week 15

Kendricks (personal/shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Despite logging three consecutive DNPs during the Cowboys' week of practice due to personal and shoulder issues, the veteran linebacker still has a chance to suit up in Week 15. However, it seems unlikely that Kendricks will play if he wasn't able to practice in at least in a limited capacity Friday. If he's sidelined Sunday, Buddy Johnson (illness, questionable) or Damone Clark could see increased work with the Cowboys' first-team defense.