Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks News: Could play in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Kendricks (personal/shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Despite logging three consecutive DNPs during the Cowboys' week of practice due to personal and shoulder issues, the veteran linebacker still has a chance to suit up in Week 15. However, it seems unlikely that Kendricks will play if he wasn't able to practice in at least in a limited capacity Friday. If he's sidelined Sunday, Buddy Johnson (illness, questionable) or Damone Clark could see increased work with the Cowboys' first-team defense.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now