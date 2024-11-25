Eric Kendricks News: Double-digit tackles in win

Kendricks recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

While the veteran linebacker did miss a Week 6 clash with the Lions due to a calf injury, Kendricks has otherwise been arguably the most consistent IDP asset in the entire league in 2024. His 97 tackles has him tied for 12th in the NFL but he's never produced fewer than eight in a game this season, and he's also contributed 2.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.