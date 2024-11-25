Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks News: Double-digit tackles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Kendricks recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

While the veteran linebacker did miss a Week 6 clash with the Lions due to a calf injury, Kendricks has otherwise been arguably the most consistent IDP asset in the entire league in 2024. His 97 tackles has him tied for 12th in the NFL but he's never produced fewer than eight in a game this season, and he's also contributed 2.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now