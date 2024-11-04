Fantasy Football
Eric Kendricks

Eric Kendricks News: Leading tackler in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 8:09am

Kendricks recorded a team-high nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

After missing one game due to a shoulder injury and then using the Cowboys' Week 7 bye to heal up, Kendricks has delivered back-to-back nine-tackle performances, and he has 70 stops through seven contests on the season. He hasn't produced a sack or interception since the season opener, however. The veteran linebacker figures to be busy again in Week 10 against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
