Eric Kendricks News: Leading tackler in loss

Kendricks recorded a team-high nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

After missing one game due to a shoulder injury and then using the Cowboys' Week 7 bye to heal up, Kendricks has delivered back-to-back nine-tackle performances, and he has 70 stops through seven contests on the season. He hasn't produced a sack or interception since the season opener, however. The veteran linebacker figures to be busy again in Week 10 against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles.