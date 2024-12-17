Eric Kendricks News: Nabs pick in win

Kendricks recorded five tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-14 win at Carolina.

Kendricks picked off a third-down pass intended for Adam Thielen in the second quarter, setting up a Cowboys field goal to go up 10-0. He also played all 50 of Dallas' defensive snaps Sunday, a big part of the reason he profiles as a plus IDP option for Week 16 versus the Buccaneers.