Eric Kendricks News: Nabs pick in win
Kendricks recorded five tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-14 win at Carolina.
Kendricks picked off a third-down pass intended for Adam Thielen in the second quarter, setting up a Cowboys field goal to go up 10-0. He also played all 50 of Dallas' defensive snaps Sunday, a big part of the reason he profiles as a plus IDP option for Week 16 versus the Buccaneers.
