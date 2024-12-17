Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Kendricks headshot

Eric Kendricks News: Nabs pick in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Kendricks recorded five tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 30-14 win at Carolina.

Kendricks picked off a third-down pass intended for Adam Thielen in the second quarter, setting up a Cowboys field goal to go up 10-0. He also played all 50 of Dallas' defensive snaps Sunday, a big part of the reason he profiles as a plus IDP option for Week 16 versus the Buccaneers.

Eric Kendricks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now