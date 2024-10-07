Eric Kendricks News: Thriving in Dallas

Kendricks recorded a team-high 10 tackles (four solo) while adding one QB hit and one pass defended in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

The veteran linebacker's experience in defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's scheme is serving him well, and Kendricks has 52 tackles through his first five games as a Cowboy, including three straight games with double-digit stops. Kendricks is tied for fourth in the NFL in tackles, just two behind league leaders E.J. Speed, Robert Spillane and Dorian Williams.