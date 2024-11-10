Fantasy Football
Eric Kendricks News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Kendricks (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Kendricks ended the week with consecutive limited practices, and while he's unlikely to be at 100 percent health, the 2015 second-round pick will play through a shoulder injury Sunday. Across seven regular-season games, Kendricks has logged 70 tackles (33 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and two forced fumbles.

