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Eric McAlister Injury: Fractures foot at pro day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:30am

McAlister suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during TCU's pro day Thursday, Tony Pauline of Yahoo Sports reports.

McAlister was held out of the Shrine Bowl in late January after undergoing a right knee scope. This latest foot injury is another setback for the TCU product, and his timeline for a recovery -- which has yet to be announced -- will factor into how his stock will change for the 2026 NFL Draft. McAlister finished the 2025 collegiate season with 72 catches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns (all career highs) across 12 games.

Eric McAlister
 Free Agent
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