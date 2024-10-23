Eric Murray News: Increased role on tap

Murray will start at safety again for the Texans on Sunday against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Murray is no stranger to the role due to injuries suffered in the Texans' secondary, most notably to Jimmie Ward (groin). The Minnesota product has played at least 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of their last four games and hit the 100 percent mark twice. Murray has accumulated 16 combined tackles, including 1.0 sacks and an interception during that time.