Eric Murray News: Piles up 75 tackles in 2024

Murray finished the 2024 season with 75 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and 10 pass breakups, including one interception, across 17 regular-season games.

Murray started 14 of his 17 appearances and finished second on the team in tackles and tied for third on the Texans in pass deflections. Murray's 50 solo tackles marked a new career high, and his 14 starts also tied his career best. It was just the third time in nine NFL seasons that Murray didn't miss a single contest. Murray is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March and recently turned 31 years old.