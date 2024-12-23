Eric Murray News: Season-high 10 tackles vs. Chiefs

Murray logged 10 tackles (eight solo) during the Texans' 27-19 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Murray's 10 tackles Saturday were his most since Week 11 of the 2021 regular season when he registered 11 tackles against the Titans. The 2016 fourth-round pick is up to 62 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, and he's close to eclipsing his career-best total from 2021 (76 tackles across 17 regular-season games). Murray will look to get closer to that number against the Ravens on Christmas Day.