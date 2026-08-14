Eric Rogers News: Suits up Thursday

Rogers logged two tackles (one solo) during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Texans.

Rogers logged 26 total snaps in the contest. The cornerback spent most of his reps defensively, contributing to 38 percent of the team's defensive efforts. The Rutgers product has already progressed further than in his rookie year, when he suffered a season-ending injury during the Chargers' second preseason game of the season against the Saints on Aug. 10.