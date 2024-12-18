Fantasy Football
Eric Saubert headshot

Eric Saubert News: No targets in Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Saubert played 17 of the 49ers' 54 snaps on offense and went without a target in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

Since playing a season-high 55 snaps in a Week 11 loss to the Seahawks while starting in place of the injured George Kittle, Saubert's role on offense has predictably been scaled back in recent weeks. While Kittle has suited up in each of the ensuing four contests, Saubert has drawn just two total targets and has played less than one-third of the offensive snaps in every game.

Eric Saubert
San Francisco 49ers
