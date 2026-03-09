Eric Stokes headshot

Eric Stokes News: Extended for three years by Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Stokes and the Raiders agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stokes will get $20 million guaranteed on his new deal with Vegas after recording 53 tackles (35 solo) and five passes defensed for the Raiders in 2025. That was the 27-year-old cornerback's most productive season since his rookie 2021 campaign in Green Bay, when Stokes notched 14 passes defensed and 55 tackles (43 solo) in 16 regular-season games.

