Eric Stokes News: Extended for three years by Vegas
Stokes and the Raiders agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Stokes will get $20 million guaranteed on his new deal with Vegas after recording 53 tackles (35 solo) and five passes defensed for the Raiders in 2025. That was the 27-year-old cornerback's most productive season since his rookie 2021 campaign in Green Bay, when Stokes notched 14 passes defensed and 55 tackles (43 solo) in 16 regular-season games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Stokes See More
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview72 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 15 Overview86 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 14 Overview94 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 12 Overview108 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 9 Overview129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Stokes See More