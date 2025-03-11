Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Stokes headshot

Eric Stokes News: Headed to Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Stokes and the Raiders agreed on a one-year, $4 million contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stokes will head to Las Vegas after spending the first four years of his career with the Packers, most recently registering 41 total tackles (29 solo) over 17 regular-season games in 2024. The former first-rounder will look to reinvigorate his NFL stock on a "prove it" deal with the Raiders in 2025.

Eric Stokes
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now