Eric Stokes News: Headed to Las Vegas

Stokes and the Raiders agreed on a one-year, $4 million contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stokes will head to Las Vegas after spending the first four years of his career with the Packers, most recently registering 41 total tackles (29 solo) over 17 regular-season games in 2024. The former first-rounder will look to reinvigorate his NFL stock on a "prove it" deal with the Raiders in 2025.