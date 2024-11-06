Fantasy Football
Eric Tomlinson

Eric Tomlinson News: Staying in Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

The Chargers signed Tomlinson to the practice squad Wednesday.

The Chargers released Tomlinson on Tuesday, but the 32-year-old tight end will opt to stick around on the practice squad. He's split his time between offense and special teams this season and has registered two catches (on four targets) for nine yards across eight regular-season games.

Eric Tomlinson
 Free Agent
