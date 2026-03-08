Eric Wilson News: Inks long-term deal with Minnesota
Wilson and the Vikings agreed on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with $12.5 million fully guaranteed Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Wilson made his return to Minnesota in 2025 after leaving the team following the 2020 campaign. The linebacker stepped up his production with the Vikings, recording 115 total tackles (60 solo), which was his highest total since 2020, while also notching a career-high 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. As a result of the monster year, he has now been rewarded handsomely with a lucrative three-year deal.
