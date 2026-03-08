Eric Wilson headshot

Eric Wilson News: Inks long-term deal with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Wilson and the Vikings agreed on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with $12.5 million fully guaranteed Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Wilson made his return to Minnesota in 2025 after leaving the team following the 2020 campaign. The linebacker stepped up his production with the Vikings, recording 115 total tackles (60 solo), which was his highest total since 2020, while also notching a career-high 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. As a result of the monster year, he has now been rewarded handsomely with a lucrative three-year deal.

Eric Wilson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Wilson See More
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 18: Top Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
67 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
70 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
71 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
73 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
74 days ago