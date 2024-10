Wilson recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 30-27 win at Jacksonville.

Wilson led Packers linebackers in snaps (56) for a second straight game in Week 8 with Quay Walker (concussion) out, and he tallied nine tackles in a game for the first time since back in 2021. If Walker can't return in Week 9 versus the Lions, Wilson could enter consideration as an IDP option.