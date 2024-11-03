Fantasy Football
Erick All Injury: Concern over knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged after Sunday's win over the Raiders that he's concerned about the knee injury All sustained in the contest, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Before hurting his knee Sunday, All had caught both of his targets for 24 yards. If the 2024 fourth-rounder ends up missing time, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson would be candidates to see added TE snaps alongside Mike Gesicki.

Erick All
Cincinnati Bengals
