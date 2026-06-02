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Erick All Injury: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

All (knee) participated in Cincinnati's offseason training activities Tuesday, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

All is making progress in his recovery from a torn ACL that held him out of the entirety of last season. The 25-year-old last appeared in a regular-season game in 2024 but will look to make his return during the upcoming campaign.

Erick All
Cincinnati Bengals
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