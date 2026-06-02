Erick All Injury: Participating in OTAs
All (knee) participated in Cincinnati's offseason training activities Tuesday, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.
All is making progress in his recovery from a torn ACL that held him out of the entirety of last season. The 25-year-old last appeared in a regular-season game in 2024 but will look to make his return during the upcoming campaign.
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