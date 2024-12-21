Fantasy Football
Erik Ezukanma headshot

Erik Ezukanma News: Elevated against San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Ezukanma was elevated from Miami's practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Ezukanma will provide wide receiver depth, as the Dolphins are expected to be depleted at the position since Jaylen Waddle (knee) and Dee Eskridge (knee) are both doubtful, while Tyreek Hill (wrist) is questionable. Ezukanma has appeared in four games for the Dolphins since the start of the 2022 season, including one in 2024.

Erik Ezukanma
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
