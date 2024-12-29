Erik Ezukanma News: Not suiting up Week 17

Ezukanma (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest against Cleveland.

Ezukanma was signed to the Dolphins' active roster Saturday, but he won't be active in Week 17 despite the fact that Jaylen Waddle (knee) is being held out. That's likely due to two other Miami receivers who were questionable coming into Sunday -- Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Dee Eskridge (knee) -- both being able to suit up. Ezukanma hasn't secured a catch over 17 offensive snaps this season.