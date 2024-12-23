Erik Ezukanma News: Reverts to practice squad
Ezukanma reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Ezukanma was elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday's win over the 49ers, failing to record any stats while playing seven snaps on offense. If Jaylen Waddle (knee) is unavailable again in Week 17 versus the Browns, Ezukanma will likely be added to the active roster again.
Erik Ezukanma
Free Agent
